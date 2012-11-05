This era of divisive politics must end

My house day after Sandy

I live on a New Jersey barrier island between Sea Isle (where Sandy made landfall) and Atlantic City. My basement flooded with 7 feet of water. I lost electricity, heater, hot water, freezer and washer/dryer. I have a backup generator which supplied power to the refrigerator, sump pump, a couple of lights and a radio. My only connection to the outside world was the radio and my cell phone which only worked about 10% of the time. The first responders, government agencies and non-government organizations were fantastic. Every one of my elected officials the Republican Mayor and Councilmen, the Democrat county Freeholders and Sheriff, the Republican Governor and the Democrat President all did a great job and worked together seamlessly. Their party didn't matter; their only concern was the people. In the past week my community has gone from complete devastation to business as usual. Yes, there is still a lot of work to be done but the worst of it is over. The government helped the people not with a hand out but a hand up. It really made me proud to be an American.

On the radio last week I heard that Rush Limbaugh and Fox News criticized Governor Christie for complimenting President Obama on the job he had done. How dare they. They are so intent on destroying Obama that they would jeopardize the life and well-being of my family, friends and neighbors just to see Obama fail. After this past week, it is so clear how much this country can achieve when we work together. On this night before Election Day I don't know who is going to win, but can we please turn off the Rush Limbaughs and Fox News that always put party before country. Can we silence the divisive Tea Party whose motto seems to be "my way or the highway". This great country can accomplish anything if we work together. This past week is proof of it.