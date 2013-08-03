Federal Dollars Received by States vs Taxes Collected 2010

Taxes and Expenditures in Millions of Dollars

I obtained tax data from the IRS and the expenditure data from the Census Bureau. Links to both sources are provided below. The colors are from the 2012 Presidential Race. I used the data set from 2010 as it is the most recent federal expenditure report from the Census Bureau. I wrote this article because while searching the web the only source of federal taxes vs federal expenditures I could find was from 2005 so I decided to update it.

While conservatives generally regard the blue states as takers the data shows the opposite. Of the top 25 states 15 are red and 10 are blue. Of the bottom 25 states 9 are red and 16 are blue.

My data for Tax revenues is from http://www.irs.gov/file_source/pub/irs-soi/10db05co.xls

My data for Expenditure is from table 13 of http://www.census.gov/prod/2011pubs/cffr-10.pdf