On Anniversary of Sandy, One Survivor's Memories

Water Rising

Let me begin earlier. My house is over 100 years old. It's seen a lot of major hurricanes and nor'easters. In the 30 years that I've lived here, I've ridden out many Cat 1 hurricanes, a couple of Cat 2's and even a Cat 4, Gloria. In 2011, with Hurricane Irene bearing down on us, Governor Christie ordered an evacuation of the beaches. I wasn't planning on leaving for a Cat 1 storm, but when Christie barked "Get the hell off the beach" my mom convinced me that it was time to go. When Irene hit leaving little damage at the shore I was angry for leaving when it was only a Cat 1 storm. Yes many people died from Irene but not at the shore. The deaths occurred inland from rivers overflowing. Basically I evacuated where it was safe to head for where the danger was.

So in 2012, with another Cat 1 heading heading for us and Christie again ordering an evacuation, there was no way in hell I was leaving. But Sandy was unlike any previous hurricane that hit New Jersey. The others all skirted the coast north. While the eyes may not have made landfall, much of the storms were over land thereby weakening them. Also the tidal surges were headed north. Not so with Sandy. She came up north in the middle of the ocean and turned 90° and headed straight towards us. My only concern was the reports were saying that Sandy would hit at a high tide with a full moon, so I decided to go the beach at the high tide before the storm to see how bad it might be. I didn't have to, the ocean came to me. The water was 2 feet deep, it reached the top of the fire hydrant on the corner. But what was really troubling was that the water wasn't receding. Even 3 hours after high tide the water was still above the arms of the hydrant. And Sandy's storm surge was gonna be on top of this. I was regretting my decision to stay.

About 6 hours before Sandy hit, I lost power. I went outside to fire up the emergency generator. While the water in the streets was still deep, it hadn't reached the end of my driveway which is slightly sloped. I ran two extension cords from the generator. One went to the basement to power the refrigerator, freezer and the sump pump. Luckily, I ran it up in it along the beams in the ceiling. The second one came into the kitchen to power another refrigerator, a lamp and an emergency radio.

As the storm approached the water started rising. I kept checking the basement which had a few inches of water in it. I had boarded up the windows. My basement is half buried so the first floor is actually 4 feet off the ground. The water was getting closer to my generator, so I shut it off and moved it onto the deck. About an hour later I heard a large bang and a few seconds later the light went out. The generator was still running so I went out to check and found the circuit breaker was blown. A check down the basement confirmed what I was thinking. The bang I heard was the ocean driving one of the board through the window. The cellar had 3 feet of water in it. When the water reached the compressors of the refrigerator and freezer it shorted them out. So I waded into the water and unplugged them, but left the pump plugged in. I reset the breaker on the generator and had light again.

At the height of the storm the old house was creaking in the wind. I was hearing loud thumps from the basement. When I went to check it out, the water was only 2 steps from reaching the first floor. The thumps I was hearing must have been the refrigerator, freezer, washer and dryer which were now floating. I checked outside. It was pitch black. With my flashlight I could see the water which unlike a normal flood was rushing around the house. After a few hours of trying to read my book while listening to the radio and checking the water in the basement, I decided to go to bed.

Our House Day After Sandy

I awoke the next day to the sound of heavy machinery. I learned that Sandy had left a surprise. Looking out my window it looked like we were hit by a major snowstorm with snowbanks and deep snow. Only it wasn't snow, it was sand. Looking at the hydrant the sand covered its arms. The heavy machinery I heard was bulldozers starting to clear the streets. I checked the basement, the water was down to 4 feet, the height of the windows. The sump pump was still working. In the year since I've spent many hours cleaning out the basement. All the junk we've accumulated over the 30 years and even some junk from the previous owner had to go. I also spent many hours trying to get the sand off the lawn before finally giving up and having it re-sodded. With things back to normal for sixth months now, Sandy's legacy for me is now my basement is finally clean. I've been meaning to throw out that junk for years now.

