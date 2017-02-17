Petition on WhiteHouse.gov asks Congress to appoint Special Prosecutor

We ask Congress to appoint a Special Prosecutor to examine President Trump's relationship with Russia

In July 2016, President Trump stated “I will tell you this, Russia: If you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing, I think you will probably be REWARDED MIGHTILY by our press.” Russia then hacked into privately held e-mail accounts in order to impact the result of the 2016 election. We found out by some leaks in February that after President Trump said this, several members of his staff made many calls to Russian Intelligence Agents. On 2/16 President Trump denied this happened but during the same speech stated that the leaks were real. If President Trump did collude with Russia to overthrow the election he must be impeached immediately as he is compromised. If President Trump did not then it is important to clear his name so he can be more effective.

